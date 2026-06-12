Non-Seoul destinations see rising popularity among foreign tourists

Foreign tourist demand is spreading beyond Seoul, with accommodation bookings in Busan surging 218 percent from a year prior in early June, aided by BTS concerts that drew visitors from overseas, industry data showed Friday.

Data compiled by All My Tour, a South Korean bedbank solutions provider, showed that accommodations booked outside of Seoul accounted for 34 percent of total bookings in the second week of June, more than double last year's 16.8 percent.

In particular, Busan showed the largest growth, with All My Tour attributing that trend to "BTS World Tour Arirang" concerts held in the coastal city on Friday and Saturday.

Gangwon Province also saw rapid growth, especially as it benefits from a social media trend of "sigol," the Korean word for "rural." Gangwon Province's accommodation bookings in June increased more than sevenfold from the same period last year, according to the analysis.

Jeju Island also logged a 60 percent increase for its accommodation bookings compared to the same period last year, with its unique landscape and cultural experiences seeing surging demand.

Given that non-Seoul destinations are increasingly becoming an emerging trend for tourists, All My Tour said it is stirring up direct contracts with hotels and reinforcing bundled products.

The company started expanding accommodation infrastructure in Gangwon Province and Jeju Island last year. The company also said it is pushing collaborations with partners associated with K-pop and global events.

"The foreigner tourist trend is shifting toward content-based long-term stays, underscoring the role of various content such as K-pop concerts, nature experiences and regional festivals," an All My Tour official said.

"As we do not view this as a one-off trend, but as a structural reform, we will continue our cooperation with each region and launch various bundled products and promotions."