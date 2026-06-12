BoyNextDoor entered Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking at No. 1 with first studio album “Home,” KOZ Entertainment has announced, citing the chart dated June 10.

The LP is closing in on the 1 million sales mark, surpassing 970,000 as of Thursday. Three preceding sets from the group of six — its third to fifth EPs — were all million-sellers.

The music video for main track “Viral” has surpassed 10 million views on YouTube, and the lead single has maintained a spot on the Melon chart since its release.

The single topped iTunes songs charts in four regions, while the LP topped iTunes albums charts in four as well.

A pop-up store bringing the “Home” concept into reality at Hybe headquarters will open on Tuesday and run through June 25. A series of merchandise, ranging from clothing to stress balls, will be available for purchase.