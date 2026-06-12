Boy group Epex will hold concerts in Seoul, Tokyo and Taipei, Taiwan from mid-July, C9 Entertainment announced Friday.

The group will perform in Seoul on July 18 and 19, before shows in Tokyo and Taipei in the following months, for the tour named after the seventh EP, "Youth: Epilogue."

The 5-year-old group brought out the mini album on June 9, an epilogue concluding its "Youth" trilogy. Rappers Jeff, Baekseung and Ayden participated in writing the four songs, in a first since their debut, including lyrics for main track "Echo."

Epex hinted that it might add more destinations to its upcoming tour.