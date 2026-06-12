Evan, formerly of Enhypen, has finalized plans for his solo debut. He is set to drop the digital single “Ride or Die” on June 22, according to Belift Lab on Thursday.

The single will consist of two tracks that illustrate his different sides: sharp and bold versus calm and sophisticated.

He participated not only in writing the melody and lyrics of the songs, but also in producing and directing visuals to better convey himself, the agency added.

Evan debuted as one of the seven members of Enhypen in 2020 and co-wrote songs including “Highway 1009” from the group's third LP “Romance: Untold,” as well as “Sleep Tight” from seventh EP “The Sin: Vanish.”

Evan left the boy band in March to pursue a solo career, changing his name from Heeseung.