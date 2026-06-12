South Korean chipmaker SK hynix Inc. is considering a broader adoption of artificial intelligence technologies to transform its work processes, industry sources said Friday, following a similar move by rival Samsung Electronics Co.

During a company meeting Thursday, SK hynix Chief Executive Officer Kwak Noh-jung said the company is seeking to strike a balance between protecting industrial technologies and expanding the use of AI while reviewing the introduction of external generative AI models, according to the sources.

"We are considering the adoption of Microsoft 365 and CoPilot, and are also reviewing the potential use of ChatGPT within the company from the perspectives of security and system architecture," Kwak was quoted as saying.

He added that the company plans to gradually introduce external AI services in areas not related to core technologies and expand their use over time.

SK hynix currently operates an in-house AI service based on open-source generative AI models.

The company plans to enable employees to access a wider range of AI models through the introduction of external generative AI platforms.

Earlier this week, Samsung announced plans to fundamentally transform its work processes and corporate culture by fully integrating external AI across its operations.

Under the plan, chief executive officers of Samsung affiliates will directly lead management innovation efforts by applying AI to eight core business functions. (Yonhap)