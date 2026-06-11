ROME -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Italian President Sergio Mattarella agreed Thursday to elevate bilateral relations to a special strategic partnership, pledging to expand cooperation in cutting-edge industries, energy security and supply chain resilience as Seoul seeks to deepen its engagement with Europe.

The agreement was reached during summit talks at the presidential Quirinal Palace in Rome, the second stop on Lee's first European tour since taking office a year ago.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, Lee said the upgrade reflects the two countries' shared determination to develop their relationship "in a more dynamic manner."

The leaders identified semiconductors, artificial intelligence, defense manufacturing, aerospace, energy and biotechnology as key sectors for deeper cooperation.

Lee also highlighted a South Korea-Italy business roundtable scheduled for Friday in Rome, where representatives from around 30 companies from both countries are expected to discuss new business opportunities and industrial collaboration. According to industry sources, attendees are expected to include Lee Jae-yong, executive chairman of Samsung Electronics; Choi Soo-yeon, CEO of Naver; Ryu Jin, chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries; and Choi Byung-oh, chairman of the Korea Federation of Textile Industries, among other business leaders.

The two governments also agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, advanced industries and science and technology, while expanding joint research in emerging technologies. They pledged to work closely on energy security and supply chain stability, issues that have gained urgency amid the conflict in the Middle East.

"As we experience supply chain disruptions caused by the recent war in the Middle East, we are keenly aware of the need for cooperation among friendly nations," Lee said, adding that Seoul and Rome would maintain close communication to jointly address supply chain and energy challenges.

The two countries also plan to broaden institutional cooperation through several agreements to be signed during Lee's visit, including memorandums of understanding on cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises and on the social and solidarity economy. Lee said the agreements would provide an important foundation for strengthening the industrial and social economy ecosystems of both countries.

Another planned agreement on development cooperation is expected to focus on jointly supporting economic growth in Africa and the Indo-Pacific region, a move the presidential office here said would further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership while promoting more diversified supply chains.

Beyond economic cooperation, Lee emphasized cultural exchanges between the two countries. He said a planned bilateral film co-production agreement would create new opportunities for their cultural industries and announced that a Korean-language audio guide service would be launched at the Roman Forum, one of Rome's most significant archaeological sites, during his visit.

Lee also said he explained his administration's vision for peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity on the Korean Peninsula. According to the president, Mattarella welcomed South Korea's commitment to dialogue and cooperation and pledged to work together to promote peace and stability on the peninsula.

Lee is scheduled to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday, when the two sides are expected to adopt a new five-year roadmap that sets out priority areas for bilateral cooperation and concrete implementation measures, alongside the signing of several agreements.

Italy accorded Lee a full state welcome during the visit, deploying mounted cavalry, honor guards and military bands from its army, navy and air force for the official reception. The day before, Lee's presidential aircraft was escorted by two Italian fighter jets after entering Italian airspace.

Separately, the presidential office said Lee also discussed economic cooperation with European Union leaders during meetings in Brussels, where he urged favorable consideration for South Korea in the EU's revised tariff-free quota system for steel imports. According to presidential chief policy secretary Kim Yong-beom, during a Thursday press briefing, Seoul expects a comparatively favorable outcome after the EU described South Korea as "a country that shares common values and is a strategically important partner." The discussions also included cooperation on semiconductors and defense industries between South Korea and the EU.