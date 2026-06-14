President Kim Dae-jung took part in the first inter-Korean summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang. They released a five-point joint statement aimed at increasing economic and social exchanges, as well as holding reunions for families separated since the division of the country before the 1950-53 Korean War. The meeting marked an easing of tensions on the Korean Peninsula after decades of hostility. Images of the two leaders shaking hands drew global attention and raised hopes for reconciliation between the divided nations. The summit also led to expanded tourism projects and talks on inter-Korean transportation links.