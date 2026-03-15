On this day in Korea

Google’s artificial intelligence program AlphaGo defeated South Korean Go master Lee Se-dol 4-1 in a five-game match in Seoul in 2016, marking a historic milestone in AI development. Developed by Google DeepMind, AlphaGo used deep neural networks and reinforcement learning, improving through self-play rather than relying solely on brute-force calculation. Given Go’s complexity and its demand for human intuition, experts had predicted such a breakthrough was still years away. The result stunned both the Go community and the public, drawing comparisons to the 1997 chess match between Deep Blue and Garry Kasparov. The Korea Baduk Association awarded AlphaGo an honorary 9-dan.