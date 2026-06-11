An unconscious patient in his 70s at a nursing hospital in Gangwon Province may have been neglected, after family members said they found what appeared to be maggots and dozens of insect eggs inside his nose during a visit.

Local broadcaster YTN reported Thursday that the family discovered the infestation on Sunday while visiting the patient. They said they noticed something moving inside his nose and found a 1-centimeter-long larva that appeared to be a maggot.

“I turned on the light on my phone and found dozens of eggs inside his nose and also inside his mouth. I was so shocked that I couldn’t speak,” the patient’s daughter was quoted as saying.

The family said signs of infestation were found inside the patient’s nose and mouth, as well as on an IV pack connected to him. The patient has been unconscious since undergoing surgery for a brain tumor in April.

The family said they had already made multiple complaints to the hospital about contamination and a stench around the patient.

The family transferred the patient to another hospital on Monday.

A subsequent examination reportedly found health issues related to inflammation and abnormal electrolyte levels, requiring a full checkup.

The hospital where the patient had initially been admitted said it had carried out necessary care procedures, including phlegm removal and oral care, but had failed to check inside his nose. It said it would revamp its patient care system.

Local health authorities have launched an investigation into the hospital, including a review of medical records, patient care and hygiene procedures.