The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization are launching Korea Camp, a global advertising campaign for Korean tourism created in partnership with the Netflix variety show "Jae-seok's B&B Rules!"

The show follows first-time camp owner Yu Jae-seok and his unpredictable staff — Lee Kwang-soo, Byeon Woo-seok and Ji Ye-eun — as they host overnight guests. It topped Netflix's domestic viewing chart immediately after its May 26 release, drawing strong interest from viewers at home and abroad thanks in part to Yu, who built an international following through the variety show "Running Man."

This year, the organization is expanding its collaborations into Korean variety content to highlight travel in Korea and turn viewers into visitors.

Korea Camp follows participants of different nationalities, ages and occupations as they travel across Korea and discover new sides of themselves. They explore uniquely Korean experiences, including K-beauty, K-pop, dining and local culture. The videos also feature "Jae-seok's B&B Rules!" signature props and memorable scenes hidden for fans of the show to spot.

The campaign opens Friday with a teaser video, followed by the main videos released on the KTO's official YouTube channel, VisitKorea.

"We wanted to work with K-content loved around the world to present the appeal of Korean tourism in a familiar and engaging way. We will continue building a marketing cycle in which foreign viewers who encounter our ads are led directly to actual visits to Korea," KTO President Park Sung-hyeuck said.