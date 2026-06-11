Cortis garnered 10 million plays on YouTube with the music video for “Acai” as of Wednesday, said label Big Hit Music.

The video reached the milestone in a month and is the second music video off the group's second EP “Greengreen,” after the main track “Redred.”

“Acai” is a B-side from the set, and all members participated in writing the song inspired by one of their favorite foods. They also came up with the storyboard for the music video.

In July, the rookie boy group is set to launch its first international tour, “Put Down Your Phone.” It added a date to the San Francisco show when all six shows in North America sold out, its label said Thursday.