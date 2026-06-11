Former Jindo Gov. Kim Hee-su has been advised by the National Human Rights Commission of Korea to undergo human rights education after he suggested South Korea “import women from Sri Lanka and Vietnam” to address the country’s population crisis.

The recommendation issued June 1 calls for Kim to receive training on gender sensitivity and multicultural awareness. The commission also urged Jindo to review its policies supporting multicultural families and migrant women from a gender equality perspective.

“As a person responsible for ensuring that the principles of gender equality and nondiscrimination are substantively implemented in the process of policymaking and execution, the respondent needs to pay particular attention to using human rights-based language in public remarks, considering their social influence,” the watchdog said.

The recommendation came after a petition was filed against Kim in February over his controversial remarks about “importing” young women from overseas to address population decline in the region.

“If it comes to it, we should import young women from Sri Lanka or Vietnam for young men in rural regions to marry, or come up with other solutions. What good is revitalizing industry if there are no people?” he said during a town hall meeting on the proposed integration of Gwangju and South Jeolla Province.

The Vietnamese Embassy also sent letters to Jindo and South Jeolla Province protesting the remarks.

The commission said Kim’s specific reference to the women’s countries of origin could reinforce stereotypes about those countries and spread discriminatory perceptions, creating prejudice against multicultural families and migrants.

By referring to foreign women’s marriage migration as “importing,” Kim’s remarks implied that people could be treated as objects or labor that can be exchanged or procured, the commission said.

It added that describing foreign women as a means to resolve marriage difficulties faced by men in rural areas failed to sufficiently take into account women’s right to self-determination and personal dignity.

The watchdog dismissed the petition, saying the complainant had not suffered any specific damage from the remarks. However, it acknowledged that the comments objectified migrant women.

The rights commission also recommended that the president of the National Association of Mayors in Korea provide similar education to member local government heads to improve their gender sensitivity and multicultural awareness.