Red Velvet is preparing an album that will be released in August, according to a local media report on Thursday.

The group will make a full group comeback for the first time in over two years, after EP “Cosmic,” with which the group celebrated their decadelong career. The mini album topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 50 regions. The title track was chosen as one of “25 Best K-pop Songs in 2024” by NME.

The upcoming set also marks the first all-member effort since Wendy and Yeri left label SM Entertainment and found new agencies.

Wendy released her third solo EP “Cerulean Verge” last year, and Yeri has acted for film and television.

Irene, meanwhile, is in the middle of her first solo Asia tour, “I-Will,” and will perform in Macao on June 20.