On the eve of his team's first match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo said Wednesday he is confident in the level of his players' preparation.

South Korea will face Czechia to begin Group A play at 8 p.m. Thursday at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan, near Guadalajara. The kickoff is at 11 a.m. Friday.

"The World Cup is a dream-come-true moment for soccer players. I feel like we have left no stone unturned in our preparation for this competition," Hong said at the prematch press conference at Estadio Guadalajara. "I hope that our players' sacrifices, dedication and struggles together will all pay off in tomorrow's match and will lead to a good result. Overall, I think they are in good form, and I think we're fully ready today."

At No. 25 in the latest FIFA rankings, South Korea will be favored over 41st-ranked Czechia. And Hong said there is a great deal of optimism internally about the opening match, with the starting XI also set in his mind.

"Not only is this our first match of the tournament, I believe this will be the first time we're playing on the opening day of a World Cup," Hong said. "The eyes of the world will be upon us, and I hope the players will stay composed. Though I can't reveal our plans, we will have our own set of plans to prepare for tomorrow's match."

Hong also said he was pleased with the way his players have gotten acclimated to playing in the high altitude. With two of their three Group A matches scheduled at Estadio Guadalajara, about 1,500 meters above sea level, South Korea trained in another elevated city, Salt Lake City, Utah, for about three weeks beginning in mid-May. They also played two friendly matches there.

"We began checking data on players since the start of our US camp, and they had some difficulties early on," Hong said. "By now, everyone is fully acclimated. I don't know what kind of results this will bring, but I think our players will feel assured and confident that their bodies are adjusted to the thin air. I am quite satisfied with their data."

Hong said he has already spoken to players on many occasions that he may not need to deliver any special pep talk on the day of the match, though it will depend on what the vibe may be among the players.

Hong, 57, played at four World Cups and is now coaching at his second World Cup. He described his first turn on the bench, the 2014 tournament in Brazil, as a "failure," after South Korea had a draw and two losses to be eliminated in the group stage.

"I'm so honored to be here. I think I've prepared for this World Cup really well by building on my past experience," he said. "I can't predict results, but I have created an environment where the players can have fun and compete with energy. That's what's important to me, and that's a positive for the team."