OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will meet with executives of Samsung Electronics Co. in South Korea next week to discuss the company's efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into its business operations, industry sources said Thursday.

Altman is scheduled to visit Samsung's office in Suwon, south of Seoul, on Monday, where he will deliver a lecture on the transformative impact of AI technologies and strategies for AI-driven workplace innovation, they said.

The visit comes as the South Korean technology giant recently announced plans to fundamentally overhaul its work processes and corporate culture by fully incorporating AI across its operations.

Altman's upcoming trip will mark his first visit to South Korea in about eight months, following his previous visit in October last year.

During the previous visit, Altman held separate meetings with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.

Following the meetings, OpenAI signed letters of intent with Samsung and SK to cooperate on the development of core global AI infrastructure, laying the groundwork for strategic partnerships. (Yonhap)