GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) -- South Korea captain Son Heung-min enters his fourth World Cup feeling like a "young boy again" and expecting some extra support from the Mexican fans.

Son, who will debut with South Korea at this year's tournament against the Czech Republic in a Group A match in Guadalajara on Thursday, has been playing in Los Angeles in Major League Soccer. In nearby Mexico, he has been called "Sonaldo," a reference that some say is to Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo and others to former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

"I'm in Los Angeles now and there are a lot of Mexicans there," he said through a translator on Wednesday. "I can feel their passion and love for soccer, and they support me a lot. I'm very thankful and grateful."

He said he is not comfortable enough to take on the "Sonaldo" nickname, though, at least "not yet."

South Korea's second match will also be in Guadalajara, when Son is not likely to count on the support of the local crowd as his team's opponent will be co-host Mexico. South Korea's third and final group game will be in Mexico again, this time in Monterrey, against South Africa.

The 33-year-old Son had a successful career with Tottenham in the Premier League before moving to Los Angeles. He has been playing with South Korea's national team since 2010 and made his World Cup debut in 2014 in the tournament in Brazil. He also played in 2018 in Russia and 2022 in Qatar.

"Whether it's the first or fourth World Cup, I feel like a young boy again," Son said. "It's my dream stage. I'm happy to be back on a World Cup pitch, it's what I dreamed of from a very young age."

He dismissed reports that this might be his final World Cup.

"I never said that this would be my last World Cup," he said. "How I do and perform is the most important thing."

Son recognizes he is one of the most experienced players in the South Korea squad and has used his standing to help the younger players.

"Sometimes I have to calm them, I have to say 'calm down,'" he said. "Hopefully we will have a good result. It would be deserved. We are well prepared."

South Korea is making its 12th World Cup appearance -- the most of any Asian country. Its best result was reaching the semifinals and getting a fourth-place finish at the tournament it co-hosted with Japan in 2002. Since then, the South Koreans have never gone beyond the round of 16.