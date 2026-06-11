Another vessel operated by a South Korean shipper has successfully passed through the crisis-stricken Strait of Hormuz, marking the second case of its kind, Seoul's oceans ministry said Thursday.

The vessel is a liquefied natural gas carrier operated by a Korean shipping company under a charter agreement with a foreign party, with eight Korean crew members on board, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. Details of the ship, the company and the foreign charterer were undisclosed.

The ministry said the decision was made through consultations between the Korean shipper and the foreign charterer.

The vessel is headed to a different destination than South Korea, it added.

With the latest case, the number of South Korean vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz went down to 24 from 25, with the number of Korean sailors down to 139 from 147.

Last month, Universal Winner, a South Korean oil tanker operated by Korean shipping company HMM, successfully exited the strait, marking the first case of its kind.

The ship arrived in the southeastern port city of Ulsan on Wednesday, carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil.

The foreign ministry said it has emphasized to Iranian authorities the importance of the swift and safe navigation of all vessels, including South Korean ones, within the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are continuing to communicate with relevant countries regarding this matter." (Yonhap)