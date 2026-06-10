Student bodies nationwide decry ballot paper shortage as no simple mishap, reject weaponization for political strife, demand full investigation and sweeping NEC reform

People swarmed 21-year-old Kim Min-su as he stepped down from the podium after speaking at a rally at Yonsei University’s Sinchon Campus in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday, where students had gathered to condemn the recent ballot shortage crisis during the June 3 local elections.

“You should be ashamed of yourself!” yelled a student dressed in black. Another student in a green polo shirt tried to hold back the crowd.

Kim, a political science student, had just finished speaking during an open mic session that followed the university student body’s declaration.

In his remarks, Kim referred to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2024 martial law declaration while calling for reform of the National Election Commission.

Amid growing public anger over polling stations running out of ballot papers on Election Day, student bodies from 16 universities nationwide issued simultaneous declarations criticizing the election watchdog’s handling of the crisis.

They demanded a thorough investigation, structural reform of the NEC and concrete remedial measures for voters who were unable to cast their ballots.

“A sweeping reform of the National Election Commission has become an essential task for Korean democracy,” Kim said. “In order to clear out insurrection and strengthen true democracy, the NEC must be thoroughly reformed.”

A few self-described far-right students took issue with Kim’s remarks, accusing him of turning the rally into “something political.”

Wednesday’s rally at Yonsei was part of coordinated declarations issued by students from 16 universities across the country criticizing the ballot shortage crisis during the June 3 local elections.

Students from Chonnam National University, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, Hanyang University, Hongik University, Jeonbuk National University, Konkuk University, Korea University, Kyung Hee University, Pusan National University, Seoul National University, Sogang University, Sookmyung Women’s University, Soongsil University, Sungkyunkwan University, the University of Seoul and Yonsei University took part in the declarations.

The controversy erupted on Election Day, when polling stations across the country ran short of ballot papers, leaving some voters unable to cast their ballots before the official 6 p.m. closing time.

The NEC extended voting hours at affected polling stations, but the move sparked backlash over the commission’s management, preparation and crisis response.

The students described the ballot shortage crisis as “an incident in which the state damaged democracy by failing to properly guarantee the people’s voting rights.”

Students call for reform, youth participation

As the sun set, around 100 Seoul National University students gathered behind the university’s headquarters.

“In January 1987, the sacrifice of Park Jong-chul, a senior from our university, became the spark that ignited a sweeping movement toward democratization,” said Lee Eui-bin, interim chair of SNU’s student council.

“Nearly 40 years later, we have gathered again here. The right to vote is not something that can be taken for granted. Today, we once again make clear the basic democratic principle that each person’s equal vote must be fully guaranteed.”

SNU students called for a comprehensive probe into the incident, accountability for those responsible and remedial measures for voters who were unable to cast their ballots.

They also said the government should define the incident not as a mere administrative error, but as a violation of basic rights, urging structural reform of the National Election Commission.

“Do not consume the sincere voices of university students for political strife,” the students said. “Form an independent reform oversight body involving citizens, including young people and university students, and make the entire reform process transparent.”

Similar calls echoed in declarations at other universities.

“Authorities must properly uncover what happened through a special counsel probe,” said Hwang In-seo, student council president at Yonsei University. “Punish those responsible and structurally reform the NEC.”

Meanwhile, Korea University’s student body also called for a thorough fact-finding investigation into the election, citing a series of alleged election management failures, including the omission of some voters from the electoral register in North Chungcheong Province.

It also demanded an explanation as to why additional ballots had not been prepared, even though the NEC had reportedly secured a budget sufficient to print ballots amounting to 110 percent of all eligible voters.

Students at several universities also criticized the broader political system for failing to sufficiently reflect the voices of younger generations.

‘Don’t use our voices for political gain’

Across institutions, students expressed concern that their voices could be used to fuel political conflict.

Students at most universities drew a line between their declarations and far-right rhetoric that has called the June 3 elections “rigged.” Most student bodies also stopped short of directly calling for a reelection.

“We are not here to support or oppose a certain political party,” said Park Chae-hyun, student council president at Hongik University. “We will move beyond political discourse in looking at this problem, but still stress that those responsible must be held accountable and that the root cause of the crisis must be uncovered.”

In Busan, students echoed the concern.

“Don’t consume students’ voices for political conflict,” said Pusan National University’s student body president.

Korea University student Park Jeong-hoon also warned against attempts by far-right groups to appropriate students’ anger.

“The far right, which supports former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law and sides with dictators, is using the anger of young adults and seeking a comeback,” Park said. “We must see through them and ensure that our anger is used to advance democracy.”

However, opposition People Power Party Chair Jang Dong-hyeok met with university student body leaders Wednesday, a few hours before the universities simultaneously issued their declarations condemning the ballot shortage crisis.

Jang has been pushing for reelections since the crisis first erupted on June 3. During the meeting at the National Assembly, Jang again said that “holding nationwide reelections is the only way to solve this crisis.”

In response to Jang’s remarks, Kim Young-woong, last year’s Hongik University student council president, said there was demand among some college students for a reelection.

“Students are taking to the streets because things we took for granted are no longer being upheld,” Kim said. “I am not calling for a revote simply because the person I supported was not elected.”