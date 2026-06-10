The Justice Ministry said Wednesday it has launched an independent committee to investigate alleged human rights violations and abuses of authority committed by prosecutors during questioning and indictment procedures.

The committee, established under the ministry, began operations Wednesday and designated seven cases for initial review, including a development corruption scandal involving President Lee Jae Myung, according to the ministry.

The committee is tasked with selecting cases in which prosecutors are suspected of violating human rights or abusing their authority, seeking review of the cases and recommending measures to prevent their recurrence.

Seven members have been appointed for the task, including lawyer Jang Joo-young as chairperson.

Among the cases selected for review is one involving allegations that underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group illegally remitted funds to North Korea in 2019 on behalf of the Gyeonggi provincial government while Lee was serving as governor.

Three of the seven cases are tied to President Lee, according to officials.

The committee requested Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho to set up an independent investigative body under the Supreme Prosecutors Office to review such cases.

The committee's launch comes after Jung ordered in April the formation of an independent committee comprising outside experts to look into allegations of human rights violations during prosecutorial investigations and indictments. (Yonhap)