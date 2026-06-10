Kiaf Seoul and Frieze Seoul will return in September for their fifth collaboration, bringing together more than 300 galleries from around the world at Coex in Seoul.

Kiaf Seoul will host 175 galleries from 18 countries, while Frieze Seoul will present more than 125 galleries from over 30 countries, highlighting the growing importance of the Asia-Pacific region, where more than 70 percent of participating galleries are based.

The two fairs both kick off Sept. 2, with Frieze Seoul continuing through Sept. 5 and Kiaf Seoul through Sept. 6.

This year's Kiaf Seoul will introduce its first external creative director, designer Jung Ku-ho, who will oversee branding, exhibition design and special projects, marking the fair's 25th anniversary.

"The move is aimed at strengthening the fair's identity and enhancing the visitor experience through a redesigned layout and audience-focused programming," the Galleries Association of Korea, the fair organizer, said in a statement.

Twenty galleries will make their Kiaf debut this year, including 15 overseas galleries such as New York's Nino Mier Gallery, Los Angeles' Jacob Arthur Gallery, London's JD Malat and St. Petersburg-based Anna Nova Gallery.

Frieze Seoul debuts two new curated sections — "Material Practice" and "Spotlight" — expanding its focus beyond commercial presentations to include craft-based practices and art-historical rediscoveries.

"From the outset, Frieze Seoul has been rooted in the belief that Seoul is not simply a host city for an international art fair, but sits at the center of a country defining the future of contemporary art in Asia," said Patrick Lee, director of Frieze Seoul.

"This year’s fair reflects that conviction, looking outward while remaining closely connected to the artists, galleries and cultural heritage that make Seoul, and Korea’s wider cultural landscape, so compelling."

Frieze also announced on Tuesday Seoul-based collective Yagwang as the recipient of the 2026 Frieze Seoul Artist Award, supported by Bvlgari.

Formed by Terri Kim and In Jeon, the collective works across sculpture, video, installation and performance to explore themes of gender, labor, queerness and identity.