Spreading false information that defames victims of Japan’s wartime military sexual slavery will be subject to stronger punishment under a revised law that takes effect Thursday, the South Korean government said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said the revised law on support and commemorative projects for victims of Japanese military sexual slavery will impose penalties of up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won ($32,700) for defaming victims by spreading false information about them.

The revision allows for fines five times higher than for other false defamations, though the maximum prison sentence is unchanged.

“Brave testimonies by comfort women victims have shown us the value of human rights and peace. ... We hope that the victims’ honor and dignity is strongly protected, and the righteous education and recollection (about them) spreads throughout the society,” said Gender Equality Minister Won Min-kyong.

The punishment applies to false information spread through media, information and communications networks, performances, screenings, exhibitions and lectures.

The revision excludes "legitimate" artistic, academic, research and news-reporting activities from punishment.

As many as hundreds of thousands of women across Asia are believed to have been victimized by the Japanese military’s sexual slavery during World War II.

In Korea, 240 women have been registered by the government as official victims.

The actual number of Korean victims is believed to be much higher, as registration began in 1991 and many refrained from making their cases public.