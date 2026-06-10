Three-term lawmaker Jeong Jeom-sig was elected Wednesday to become the main opposition People Power Party's floor leader.

Jeong won the three-way race with four-term lawmaker Rep. Kim Do-eup and three-term lawmaker Rep. Sung Il-jong, in the general assembly of the opposition party's lawmakers for the election at the National Assembly.

In the final round of the election, where Jeong and Kim were shortlisted, Jeong beat Kim in a 55-48 vote.

Jeong is widely considered to be aligned with the party's chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, a loyalist to ousted President Yoon Suk-yeol. The new floor leader said he would focus on restoring people's trust in the party, which suffered a defeat in major elections for three years runnning, including the local election on June 3.

He also said that no factional conflict within the party would be tolerated under his leadership.

"We must all unite as one for the people and the party," Jeong said in his acceptance speech.

"There can be no factions, no division, or no conflict between us. Only the People Power Party exists to uphold the will of the people. I will never be swayed by the voices of any specific faction."

A different scenario could have unfolded, had Kim won the election, as Kim has said he was open to a return of independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon to the conservative party. Han, an estranged former chair of the People Power Party, has been at odds with the incumbent Chair Jang.

Jeong is a prosecutor-turned-lawmaker who entered politics in 2019 through a parliamentary by-election. He represents a constituency comprising Tongyeong and Goseong-gun in South Gyeongsang Province.

Jeong currently serves as the chief of policy at the People Power Party, succeeding Kim, who served in the position until January.

The newly-elected floor leader will serve a one-year term, succeeding Rep. Song Eon-seog.

The People Power Party holds 110 parliamentary seats out of 300 in the National Assembly.

The election in the People Power Party opens the way for talks with the Democratic Party of Kroea to determine who is to be assigned to National Assembly committees, who to chair the parliamentary committees and how many from the each party will be assigned to each committee.