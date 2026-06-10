President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday kicked off the official itinerary of his trip to Europe, meeting Koreans living in Belgium, with back-to-back summit meetings with the leaders of Belgium and the European Union set for later in the day.

Lee is seeking to expand cooperation on trade, supply chains and security on his 10-day European tour, ahead of the Group of Seven summit in France.

Lee began his trip in Brussels on Tuesday, where he and first lady Kim Hea Kyung were formally received by Belgian officials representing King Philippe.

The president was scheduled to hold summit talks the next day with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever before paying a courtesy call on King Philippe. The meetings will mark the first summit-level engagement between the Lee administration and the Belgian government.

Cheong Wa Dae said discussions were expected to focus on expanding bilateral trade and cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises. Officials also view Belgium — home to the Port of Antwerp, Europe's second-largest port, and a major chemical and biotechnology cluster — as a strategic gateway for South Korean companies seeking broader access to Europe.

Later in the day, Lee was to meet European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The visit marks the first bilateral diplomatic trip by a South Korean president to the EU headquarters in eight years and is seen as formally launching the Lee administration's Europe policy after its first year in office.

The talks were expected to cover ways to strengthen economic cooperation with the EU, the world's largest trading bloc, while expanding collaboration on security issues such as combating drug trafficking, terrorism and other transnational crimes. The two sides were also expected to exchange views on developments on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East, as well as cooperation on energy security and critical mineral supply chains.

Shortly after arriving in Brussels, Lee had dinner with members of the South Korean community in Belgium, using the occasion to stress the importance of restoring the country's international standing.

"People often become more patriotic when they live abroad," Lee said. "They pay closer attention to issues back home, and because they are inevitably compared with others, the way they are treated often depends on their home country's standing and credibility."

"You have probably felt this very acutely over the past two or three years," he continued. "That is why the home country must do well. I believe overseas Koreans should be able to take pride in South Korea."

His remarks appeared to reference the political turmoil South Korea experienced over the past several years, including the declaration of martial law under the previous administration, the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and the subsequent launch of a new government.

Lee pledged continued support for overseas Koreans, saying the government would help them achieve their goals through policy measures.

"We may not be able to provide direct financial assistance, but there are many things we can do through policy," he said. "Above all, raising the national stature of South Korea is, in my view, the greatest support we can provide."

Referring to South Korea's "remarkable" transformation from an aid recipient into what he described as a global cultural powerhouse, Lee said the country must continue to advance.

"I imagine the image of your homeland and your sense of pride have changed considerably as well, but we should strive to go even further," he said.

He also encouraged South Korea's overseas diplomatic missions to expand their roles beyond traditional consular services by serving as platforms for promoting Korean cultural industries and supporting overseas Korean communities.

"South Korea is a trading nation that has no choice but to engage with the world," Lee said. "Not only government-to-government exchanges but also people-to-people exchanges are important."

"The actions of each and every one of you shape the image of South Korea," he added. "You are all great civilian diplomats who help shine a light on our country."

Belgium is home to roughly 5,000 South Korean nationals and people of Korean descent, according to the presidential office. The visit also coincides with the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Belgium.