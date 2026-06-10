Hanwha Qcells has completed its Solar Hub project in Georgia, becoming the only solar manufacturer in the US with an integrated production chain, the company announced Wednesday.

The company recently entered the commissioning stage after completing inspections of key utility systems and production equipment required for solar cell manufacturing.

With the Cartersville facility now complete, Hanwha Qcells has established what it says is the only fully integrated solar manufacturing base in the United States, covering the entire production chain from ingots and wafers to cells and modules.

The company also said it now has the largest silicon-based solar module production capacity among North American manufacturers.

The facility is expected to provide a significant earnings boost through incentives under the US Inflation Reduction Act. By producing cells and wafers domestically, Hanwha Qcells will qualify for additional Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit benefits.

The company estimates it will receive about $675 million in AMPC incentives this year, rising to $879 million in 2027, $929 million in 2028 and $1.1 billion in 2029 as the plant ramps up to full capacity.

The Solar Hub is also expected to enhance the competitiveness of Hanwha Qcells' products by helping customers qualify for domestic-content incentives under the IRA. Renewable energy developers that meet US sourcing requirements can receive an additional tax credit equal to 10 percent of total project investment through the law's Domestic Content Bonus Credit program.

The completion of the facility comes as the US seeks to build a domestic clean-energy supply chain and reduce reliance on imported solar components.

"The Solar Hub demonstrates the technological expertise and execution capabilities Hanwha Qcells has built despite market uncertainty and external challenges," said CEO Park Seung-duk.

"It also provides a strategic foundation for our transition from a solar module manufacturer to a comprehensive renewable energy company."