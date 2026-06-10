TWS certified for platinum from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with its fifth EP “No Tragedy,” surpassing 250,000 shipments in the country, according to the organization on Wednesday.

The achievement marks the second time the boy group has earned the certification, after its debut single in Japan, “Nice to see you again.”

The fifth EP sold close to 200,000 copies in Japan and topped Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings. The mini album ranked No. 10 on Billboard Japan’s mid-year Top Album Sales Chart.

Separately, the six-member act is unveiling an official anthem for the Korean national soccer team, “Dream With Us,” on Thursday.

On June 27, the group will kick off its “24/7: For: You” tour, which will take the group to eight cities across Asia.