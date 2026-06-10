Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it has invested an additional $175 million in US biotechnology company Element Biosciences, becoming the firm's largest shareholder as it seeks to expand into precision medicine and next-generation healthcare technologies.

The investment was made through Element's Series E funding round, following Samsung's participation in the company's Series D financing in July 2024.

Samsung said the latest investment will strengthen its position in the rapidly growing precision medicine market and help secure new growth opportunities in healthcare.

Founded in San Diego in 2017, Element Biosciences develops DNA sequencing technologies used for genetic analysis, disease prediction and personalized treatment development. The company says its sequencing platform delivers 99.99 percent accuracy while significantly lowering analysis costs.

Samsung is particularly interested in Element's next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies, which enable the integrated analysis of DNA, RNA and proteins through a single platform.

The biotech firm has been expanding its footprint in the global genomics market with products including the Aviti 24 sequencing system, launched in 2024. It is also preparing to roll out Vitari, a higher-throughput sequencing platform designed to reduce costs, and Aviti Dx, a diagnostic platform targeting applications such as precision oncology.

Samsung said it plans to combine Element's genomic analysis capabilities with its own strengths in artificial intelligence, medical devices and digital health to explore new business opportunities, including advanced genetic diagnostics and personalized healthcare solutions.

"The combination of Samsung's expertise in AI, medical devices and digital health with Element's genomic analysis technology can help accelerate the future of personalized healthcare," said Roh Tae-moon, CEO of Samsung Electronics' Device eXperience Division.

The investment is the latest sign of Samsung's growing interest in healthcare as a future growth engine beyond its traditional businesses in semiconductors, smartphones and consumer electronics.

"Samsung will continue investing across a broad range of healthcare fields, from precision medical devices to digital health solutions, with the goal of improving people's health and well-being," Roh said.