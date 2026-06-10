BTS ranked No. 41 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Swim,” moving three rungs up from the previous week, according to the latest chart published on Tuesday in the US.

The single made a chart-topping debut on the main singles chart and has spent 11 weeks on it. "Swim" is the main track from BTS's fifth studio album “Arirang,” which slid down two rungs to No. 11 on the Billboard 200. It hit No. 1 on the chart upon release.

Meanwhile, Jungkook achieved another milestone on Spotify with his solo song, “Euphoria.” The single, from the group’s 2018 repackage “Love Yourself: Answer,” exceeded 700 million plays on the platform, becoming his fifth solo endeavor to do so. The youngest member of the team has over 11 billion streams under his own Spotify account.