Hanwha Qcells Co., a major South Korean solar energy company, said Wednesday it has begun producing solar cells at its new manufacturing facility in the US state of Georgia.

The company said it expects the plant to reach full production capacity by the end of the third quarter, making it the largest operating solar cell manufacturing facility in the United States.

Its module assembly plant in Cartersville, Georgia, is also operating at full capacity, producing about 16,700 solar panels per day.

When fully operational, the facility will provide 3.3 gigawatts of vertically integrated ingot, wafer and cell production capacity, along with 3.5 GW of module manufacturing capacity.

The facility will be Qcells' first US manufacturing complex capable of producing the key components of a solar photovoltaic module under one roof, from ingots to finished solar panels. (Yonhap)