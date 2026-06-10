The school drama series "Teach You a Lesson" released last week hit No. 1 on Netflix's non-English show chart, while several other South Korean shows also landed in the top 10, the streaming platform said Wednesday.

"Teach You a Lesson," released on Friday, garnered 6.4 million views for the week ending Sunday, according to Netflix.

It ranked in the top 10 in 48 countries and regions, including South Korea, Singapore, Turkey and Egypt.

Based on the webtoon "Get Schooled," the action-packed series follows a team of inspectors at the fictional Education Rights Protection Bureau, which receives full-fledged support from Education Minister Choi Gang-seok, played by Lee Sung-min.

Under Choi's leadership, who believes the bureau exists "not to fight students but to fight monsters," the inspectors -- played by Kim Mu-yeol, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon (also known as P.O. of K-pop boy group Block B) -- set out to teach bullies a lesson.

Other Korean shows also performed strongly, with four other titles ranking in the weekly top 10.

The drama series "My Royal Nemesis," "The Wonderfools" and "Sold Out on You," ranked second, fourth and ninth, respectively. The variety show "Jae-seok's B&B Rules!" came in at No. 10, according to Netflix.

In the English-language movie category, "KPop Demon Hunters" extended its winning streak, ranking No. 10 and remaining in the top 10 for the 51st consecutive week. (Yonhap)