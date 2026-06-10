President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Brussels on Tuesday as part of his 10-day trip that will later take him to Italy before attending the Group of Seven summit in France.

As Lee, arm in arm with first lady Kim Hea Kyung, descended from the presidential airplane at Melsbroek Air Base just northeast of Brussels, a senior protocol official from the Belgian foreign ministry welcomed the couple to Belgium in the name of King Philippe.

Shortly after his arrival, Lee met with members of the South Korean community in Belgium, pledging support for South Korean nationals and descendants of Koreans.

"South Korea will provide assistance to help you achieve your goals, including through policies," Lee said.

Above all, the most significant assistance will be enhancing the national stature of the home country, he noted.

Belgium is home to around 5,000 South Korean nationals and Korean descendants, according to the president.

On Wednesday, the president will hold bilateral talks with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and make a courtesy call on King Philippe.

During the meetings, Lee is expected to seek ways to expand cooperation with Belgium, including securing a stable foothold in the European market for South Korean companies, the presidential official said.

Lee's trip to Belgium comes as the two countries mark the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

The president is also scheduled to hold summit talks with Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the main executive body of the European Union based in Brussels. (Yonhap)