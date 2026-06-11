진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

Lee calls for fundamental fixes after ballot fiasco, reflects on 'sensitivity to sovereignty'

기사 요약: 6·3 지방선거 당시 발생한 투표용지 부족 사태와 관련해 이재명 대통령은 “구조적 문제를 인식하고 개선해야 한다”고 말하며, 이 문제를 지적하는 청년들의 모습을 두고 “귀하고 존경스럽다”고 평가했다.

[1] President Lee Jae Myung on Monday called for “fundamental measures” to prevent a repeat of the ballot shortages that marred the June 3 local elections, saying the controversy had led him to question whether he had lacked “sensitivity to sovereignty.”

fiasco: 대참사

mar: 훼손하다, 망치다

sovereignty: 주권

[2] Speaking at a news conference marking his first year in office at Cheong Wa Dae, Lee said the unprecedented disruption was “not about the number of votes or the outcome,” but rather “a matter of principle.”

unprecedented: 전례 없는

principle: 원칙

[3] “I have also reflected deeply on the argument that this is a fundamental issue concerning the exercise of sovereignty in the democratic Republic of Korea,” Lee said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

reflect on: ~에 대해 성찰하다, ~을 되돌아보다

exercise: (권리, 권한 등을) 행사하다

[4] “That is why I have come to think that we must devise fundamental measures. We were far too complacent.” Lee praised young people who criticized the ballot shortages, saying the protests “may be somewhat mixed up with election fraud claims,” but that he “sees it as entirely different.”

devise: 고안하다, 마련하다

complacent: 안일한, 현실에 안주하는

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10766231