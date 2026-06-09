BUSAN -- South Korea has completed building a scientific research facility in the East Sea, officials said Tuesday.

The Wangdol-cho base, located about 25 km east of Hupo, a seaside port near Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, marked the nation's fourth marine observation facility, according to the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology.

It was the first time that a scientific research facility was built in the East Sea.

About 24 billion won ($15.8 million) was spent to build the 53-meter-tall facility, according to KIOST.

The facility is aimed at monitoring real-time maritime data and the meteorological environment, it said. (Yonhap)