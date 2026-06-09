Kakao Bank has appointed Kim Woo-joo, former global business executive at Kia, as head of its global division, the lender announced Tuesday.

Kim brings nearly 30 years of experience from Hyundai Motor Group and Kia, where he led global business operations and future growth strategies, according to Kakao Bank.

He played a key role in major global investments and new business initiatives at the automaking group, including the establishment of HMG Global, the group's US-based investment holding arm, as well as the acquisition of robotics company Boston Dynamics.

Kakao Bank has accelerated its overseas push through investments in Indonesia’s Superbank, involvement in Thailand’s Bank X virtual bank launch, and a Mongolia expansion in partnership with MCS Group.

The bank said it plans to expand further into additional markets, moving beyond equity investments and sharing the know-how of operating a digital lender.

"Kim is an expert with extensive experience in global M&A and investment-driven expansion at Hyundai Motor Group," an official from Kakao Bank said. "He is the right fit to execute and accelerate Kakao Bank's global projects.”