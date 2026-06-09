Chairman Kwak Jea-sun unveils 50% shareholder payout plan, roadmap for integrated mobility ecosystem

KG Group said that its acquisition of the country’s largest used-car platform, K Car, will serve as a cornerstone of its future growth strategy, helping build an integrated mobility ecosystem spanning vehicle, sales, financing and rentals, while the group seeks to expand the platform overseas.

At a press conference in Seoul, KG Group Chairman Kwak Jea-sun presented K Car as a key driver of the group's future growth, while also outlining a wider strategic road map aimed at enhancing corporate value and identifying new growth opportunities across its listed units.

“The ultimate goal of K Car is not only to simply operate in Korea’s used-car market,” Kwak said. “We want to connect the K Car platform globally. It is not just about selling used cars, but we believe the platform can expand into other countries.”

KG Group agreed in April to purchase a 72.2 percent majority stake in K Car from private equity firm Hahn & Co., with the deal valued at around 550 billion won ($364 million). The deal is expected to be completed this month.

The deal, according to Kwak, would create synergies across the group’s affiliates, including automaker KG Mobility, payment platform operator KG Inicis, financial services units KG Financial and KG Capital and steelmaker KG Steel.

“A new car is sold once, but a used one can be traded two or three times,” Kwak said, noting the used-car market could ultimately become much larger than the new car market.

“If we build a platform that covers everything from purchasing and selling vehicles to repairs and commercialize it, I believe it can succeed anywhere in the world,” Kwak said.

The chair also highlighted potential cooperation with KG Mobility, which operates a certified pre-owned vehicle business but is limited to its own vehicle lineup.

"Certified used-car programs based solely on KG Mobility vehicles have limitations," he said. "With K Car, we can expand the business to cover all vehicle brands."

KG Mobility's nationwide service network could support vehicle inspection, refurbishment and maintenance operations, while financial affiliates such as KG Finance and KG Capital could provide financing.

At the press conference, the group also unveiled a shareholder return policy aimed at addressing what it described as a persistent undervaluation of its listed affiliates.

“To address the market’s undervaluation of KG Group, we will return 50 percent of the company’s net earnings to shareholders over the next five years,” Kwak said.

The policy will apply to the group's six listed companies, including KG Mobility, KG Steel, KG Chemical, KG Eco Solution and KG Inicis and KG Financial. K Car will also be included once the acquisition is complete.

Despite improvements in earnings and operations, the group has long argued that its affiliates have been undervalued by the market.

"We believed we were working hard and delivering good results, but it appears the market does not see us that way," Kwak said. "I believe the shares of KG Group's listed companies are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value."

Through its enhanced shareholder return policy and long-term growth initiatives, Kwak expressed hope for KG Group to establish itself as one of South Korea's most stable, transparent and sustainably growing business groups.