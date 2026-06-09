Surveillance camera footage of a mother pulling her young son out of the path of a bus moments before it crashed into a nearby building has gone viral in South Korea.

The incident occurred at around 3:42 p.m. Sunday in Dodam-dong, Sejong, when a bus suddenly veered onto the sidewalk toward the pair.

The short clip circulating on social media shows the child stepping backward as the bus approaches before the mother quickly grabs him and pulls him out of the vehicle's trajectory, narrowly avoiding what could have been a serious accident. The bus then struck a bicycle station before crashing into a nearby building.

While the pair was unharmed, two people — the bus driver and one of the six passengers on board at the time — were injured in the crash, local media reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and examining the driver's liability. The driver reportedly told authorities that he has no clear memory of the incident.