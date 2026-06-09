Neymar is recovering well from the calf injury that has cast doubt on his availability for the start of Brazil‘s World Cup campaign, the team said Monday.

Brazil's all-time leading scorer underwent an MRI on Monday, which showed he is making solid progress in his recovery, raising hopes that he will be able to contribute to Carlo Ancelotti‘s squad during the tournament.

"He will continue to follow the recovery timeline and conditioning program established by the Brazil national team medical staff," the Brazilian Football Confederation said in a statement.

Neymar was diagnosed with a calf injury late last month and has been racing to regain fitness ahead of the tournament. Brazil opens its World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on Saturday.

Now 34, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has played a key role in each of Brazil's last three World Cup appearances. However, his selection for this year‘s squad drew some surprise, as injuries have kept him from making an appearance for the national team since 2023.

Ancelotti said last week that Neymar would be ready for either Brazil's opening match or its second game of the tournament. The coach added that he was "in no rush" to bring the veteran forward back into action.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)