The Teachers' Pension, which operates under the Education Ministry, has decided that the recent death of a kindergarten teacher who died after working with a high fever and severe influenza symptoms should be recognized as work-related.

According to the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union on Monday, a review board of the state-run organization approved the bereaved family’s request for compensation and pension benefits under the Private School Teachers and Staff Pension Act.

The case was first reviewed last month, but the decision was postponed after the board said it needed additional deliberation.

The deceased was a female teacher in her 20s who died on Feb. 14 after contracting influenza while working at a kindergarten in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province. A KakaoTalk conversation disclosed by the KTU showed that she was forced to work despite being severely ill.

She was found to have gone to work for three days even after being diagnosed with influenza on Jan. 27. She later died in an intensive care unit.

Controversy grew after it was found that the kindergarten had submitted her resignation letter while she was in critical condition at the hospital, just four days before her death.

A police investigation was launched at the request of education authorities, with the head of the kindergarten accused of fabricating an official document.

“This decision is the first step toward restoring the honor of the deceased. The Ministry of Education must take immediate steps to strengthen the public responsibility of private kindergartens and ensure the health of education workers,” the KTU said in a statement.