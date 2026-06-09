Itzy has added seven stops to its third international tour, “Tunnel Vision,” label JYP Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The group will host three additional concerts in Asia, stopping by Macao in August, Taipei in September and Singapore in October. The newly added Europe concerts take place mid-September, with stops in London, Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt, Germany.

The tour began in Seoul in February with three shows, during which the quintet unveiled its performance for “That’s a No No,” a B-side track from the second EP “It’z Me.” The single originally released in 2020 went viral and helped tickets sell out for shows in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Kaohsiung, Thailand.

Itzy recently wrapped up promotions for its EP “Motto” and will resume the tour in Hong Kong on June 20. Three days later, it will headline Mawazine, a weeklong music festival in Morocco.