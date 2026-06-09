South Korea's largest food exhibit opened for a four-day run Tuesday with the aim of further boosting the country's food exports amid the rising global popularity of Korean culture, the event's co-organizers said.

Seoul Food 2026, the 44th event of its kind, is set to run through Friday at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, with the attendance of a record number of 1,800 food companies from 49 countries, according to the industry and agriculture ministries and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.

The event, which first started in 1983, is the biggest food show in South Korea and one of four major food exhibits in Asia.

The industry ministry said export consultations for deals worth a combined $650 million are expected to be made at the show, which marks a 160 percent increase from the corresponding tally for last year's event.

The United States has been selected as the main guest of this year's event, with a special pavilion featuring American food products, including meat and snacks, set up.

"Riding the momentum of the global Korean wave, consumer goods, such as K-food, are emerging as a new engine of growth for Korea's exports," Kang Gam-chan, director general for trade and investment at the industry ministry, said, vowing government support for the sector. (Yonhap)