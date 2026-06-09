Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together is gearing up for a solo release next month, according local media reported Monday.

He put out his first solo EP, “No Labels: Part 01,” in November. The mini album debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and at the top of Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking, as well as the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 15 regions.

The genre-spanning EP sold more than 600,00 copies in the first week. The performer co-wrote the lyrics to five of the songs on the six-track album, including the main track “Talk to You.”

Meanwhile, TXT will meet and greet fans in Japan's Fukuoka and Hyogo later this month, taking to the stage twice in each city, to celebrate its seventh year.