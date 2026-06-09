South Korea and Mongolia have launched a vice ministerial-level strategic dialogue this week aimed at expanding cooperation in critical minerals, supply chains and other strategic sectors, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo held the inaugural session of the bilateral strategic dialogue with his Mongolian counterpart, Gombosuren Amartuvsuin, in Ulaanbaatar on Monday, where the two sides discussed ways to advance cooperation in key sectors.

Park called for closer collaboration in areas with direct benefits for both countries, including rare metals, critical minerals, supply chains and healthcare, as well as cooperation on international issues.

Amartuvsuin expressed hope that the new dialogue framework can help the potential of mutually beneficial cooperation translate into tangible outcomes, while expanding future-oriented collaboration in fields such as green technology and artificial intelligence.

The two sides also exchanged views on developments on the Korean Peninsula and agreed to continue working together to promote peace and stability in the region. (Yonhap)