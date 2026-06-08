A 21-year-old man has been indicted in custody on charges of secretly filming women in a restroom and injuring a woman by spraying capsaicin on toilet paper in a building in southern Seoul, prosecutors said Monday.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office indicted the man, identified only by his surname Kim, on June 2 on charges of causing bodily injury and violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

Kim, a social service worker, is accused of spraying capsaicin, a chemical compound that creates a burning sensation when it comes into contact with skin, on toilet paper on April 26, injuring a woman who used the restroom.

Investigators also found that Kim had allegedly entered the restroom seven times over a three-month period beginning in January and installed hidden cameras. He is accused of secretly recording four women while they used the restroom.

The case came to light after police responded to a report that a woman in the restroom was experiencing severe pain. Officers collected the toilet paper in question and later arrested Kim after he turned himself in on April 28.

During police questioning, Kim reportedly claimed the substance found on the toilet paper was an adhesive used to install the hidden cameras. However, an analysis later determined that the substance was capsaicin.

Prosecutors are continuing their investigation into the case.