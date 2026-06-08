Mirae Asset Securities said Monday it has launched a foreign investor omnibus account service through a partnership with Singapore-based brokerage UOB Kay Hian, in a move aimed at improving overseas investors' access to South Korean equities.

The service was developed through Mirae Asset Securities' Singapore subsidiary and is expected to broaden access to the Korean stock market for investors in Singapore and across Southeast Asia.

UOB Kay Hian is the brokerage arm of Singapore-listed UOB Kay Hian Holdings. The firm has a market capitalization of approximately 4 trillion won ($2.6 billion) and operates an extensive network spanning Greater China and Southeast Asia.

Founded more than a century ago, UOB Kay Hian is one of Southeast Asia's leading brokerage and wealth management firms, serving a multinational client base through its regional platform.

The launch comes as South Korea seeks to improve foreign investors' access to its capital markets as part of broader efforts to attract global capital and advance its market structure reforms.

Mirae Asset Securities said it is also pursuing similar omnibus account partnerships with multiple overseas brokerages.

"We are continuing to expand cooperation with global financial institutions to improve international investors' access to the Korean stock market," a Mirae Asset Securities official said.

"By leveraging our global network and digital infrastructure, we will continue to provide a more convenient investment environment for overseas investors."

The company is also preparing to launch a mobile trading system in Hong Kong later this month and is pursuing the acquisition of a US brokerage, as it accelerates efforts to expand its global network and strengthen infrastructure for international investors.