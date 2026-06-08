SK Chemicals said Monday it has appointed Switzerland-based Omya Performance Polymer Distribution as the official European distributor for SKYPEL, its thermoplastic polyester elastomer.

Under the agreement, Omya will oversee sales, customer support, technical services and logistics for SKYPEL across Europe.

Headquartered in Aargau, Switzerland, Omya distributes a wide range of specialty materials, including engineering plastics, thermoplastic elastomers and rubber products.

SKYPEL is a polyester-based elastomer that combines the flexibility of rubber with the durability of engineering plastics. Its use ranges from automotive parts and industrial hoses to submarine cables and breathable films.

SK Chemicals said the partnership will provide a stable distribution channel and strengthen its ability to serve customers across Europe, while supporting the development of applications tailored to local market needs.

The company identified Europe as a key growth market for thermoplastic polyester elastomers, citing rising demand from the electric vehicle and electronics industries.

Leveraging Omya's pan-European sales network, SK Chemicals plans to expand its SKYPEL business across major markets including the UK, Ireland, the Benelux countries and Scandinavia. The company aims to double sales volume by 2028.

"This agreement marks an important step in expanding our customer base and strengthening our responsiveness to customer needs, including technical support," said Kim Eung-soo, head of SK Chemicals' Green Materials Business Division.

"Building on SKYPEL's competitiveness, we will continue to address the diverse requirements of European customers and broaden our presence in the TPEE market."