A Chinese national in his 40s who allegedly killed a supermarket owner during a robbery in Incheon was arrested Sunday in Seoul, police said Monday.

The Incheon Michuhol Police Station said it had arrested the man on charges of robbery and murder.

The suspect, a Chinese national of Korean descent, allegedly broke into a supermarket in Michuhol-gu, Incheon, on Saturday and struck the owner, a man in his 70s, with a blunt object before stealing 1 million won ($650).

The victim was taken to a hospital by fire authorities, but later died.

Police tracked down the suspect to a coffee shop in Seoul on Sunday and arrested him. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the crime and whether the man had been involved in any other offenses.

“So far, the suspect appears to have had no prior relationship with the victim,” a police official said. “We plan to seek a warrant to formally detain him.”