Will arrest of Kim Se-ui affect multiple damages lawsuits involving Kim Soo-hyun?

Multimillion-dollar damages lawsuits against actor Kim Soo-hyun are moving forward again after months of delays, following the arrest of YouTuber Kim Se-ui over allegations that he spread false claims and fabricated evidence in the Kim Sae-ron controversy.

The Seoul Central District Court has scheduled a July 3 hearing in a 2.8 billion won ($1.8 million) damages suit filed by a cosmetics company against Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist.

The cosmetics firm, which had employed Kim Soo-hyun as an advertising model, filed a lawsuit against the actor last year after terminating an endorsement contract that had been set to run through August 2025, claiming that allegations of an underage relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron had harmed its brand image.

Kim Soo-hyun's representatives have consistently denied the allegations, insisting he was never involved in a relationship with a minor and disputing claims that he breached any morality clauses or other contractual obligations.

After hearings in November last year and March, the court placed the case on hold.

A separate 3.96 billion won damages suit filed by a health supplement company that is currently pending before the Suwon District Court is also scheduled to resume Wednesday.

The renewed progress in both cases takes place after Kim Se-ui, head of HoverLab, which runs the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, was arrested last month on charges including defamation against Kim Soo-hyun.

On May 26, the Seoul Central District Court held a detention hearing on charges including defamation and the distribution of illegally recorded material under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. The court subsequently approved Kim Se-ui's arrest, citing concerns that he could destroy evidence or flee.

Investigators allege that between March and May 2025, Kim Se-ui spread false claims through YouTube broadcasts and other channels, including allegations that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with actress Kim Sae-ron while she was underage and that pressure from the actor's side over debt repayment contributed to her death.

Authorities further claim that Kim used generative AI to manipulate Kim Sae-ron's voice and fabricated KakaoTalk messages that were later presented at a press conference. Investigators say the alleged actions damaged Kim Soo-hyun's reputation and form a key part of the criminal case against him.