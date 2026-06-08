SK Biopharmaceuticals has launched an innovation space to support promising Korean biotech and pharmaceutical companies as they expand into the United States and across the globe.

SK Biopharmaceuticals held the official opening ceremony of SK Life Science LinX at its New Jersey-based subsidiary, SK Life Science, last week, the company announced Monday.

SK Life Science LinX features a floor space of about 530 square meters with individual rooms, which SK Biopharmaceuticals said will serve as a bridge to connect Korea’s excellent research and development capabilities with leading markets in the West. The X in LinX symbolizes the x's in exchange, expansion and exploration, the company added.

During the opening ceremony, SK Biopharmaceuticals signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and the Korean American Society in Biotech and Pharmaceuticals’ New Jersey and New York branches to cooperate in advancing the newly launched platform.

Through the three-way cooperation, the SK Life Science LinX will run various support programs for Korean firms entering the US market, providing legal and patent consultations and connecting them with local investors. The new space will also host academic symposiums and seminars to bolster networking opportunities.

“Going beyond a simple shared office space, SK Life Science LinX is a strongpoint that can lead shared growth of Korea’s promising biotech firms on the global stage,” said SK Biopharmaceuticals CEO Lee Dong-hoon.

“Through various open innovation efforts with Korea’s promising biotech firms, we will combine technologies and resources to create tangible outcomes in the global market and build a sustainable ecosystem for shared growth.”