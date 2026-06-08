A delegation of senior US government officials visited a church in Busan over the weekend and met with a pastor known for organizing rallies against the impeachment and removal from office of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to church officials Monday.

Segero Church said the US delegation included Riley Barnes, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, Julie Turner, acting deputy assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, and White House faith liaison Belsis Romero.

The officials visited the church on Sunday to attend a worship service and hold discussions with the Rev. Son Hyun-bo, the church's senior pastor.

According to the church, the visit was arranged after US officials reached out roughly four weeks ago. Talks reportedly covered a range of issues, including a proposed bill concerning the dissolution of religious corporations, legislation aimed at prohibiting discrimination, a criminal complaint accusing Son of inciting insurrection, regulations affecting Christian alternative education and initiatives designed to strengthen youth exchanges between South Korea and the United States.

Son heads Save Korea, a Protestant civic organization that played a prominent role in mobilizing opposition to Yoon's impeachment following the political upheaval triggered by the former president's declaration of martial law late in the night of Dec. 3, 2024.

The pastor was indicted on charges related to alleged illegal campaigning during last year's presidential election. Earlier this year, he received a six-month prison sentence suspended for one year.

The latest meeting comes several months after Son separately met Michael Needham, a counselor at the US State Department, in February.