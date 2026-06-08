Jungkook of BTS reached his 150th week on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global Chart with his 2023 megahit “Seven (Feat. Latto),” a fresh milestone for an Asian solo singer.

The single ranked No. 98 on the chart dated May 22-28, garnering over 11 million streams during the period and climbing back up five rungs from the previous frame.

“Seven” stayed atop the chart for nine weeks upon its release, the longest chart-topping run for a male artist in 2023. It charted 71 days at No. 1 on the Daily Top Songs Global, also a record for an Asian artist.

The single is part of his first solo set, “Golden,” which ranked No. 102 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums Global, extending its stay to a 134th week, another first for an Asian solo act.