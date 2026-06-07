Record foreign ownership reflects confidence in tobacco maker's earnings growth, overseas expansion, shareholder returns

So far, 2026 has been as good as it gets for South Korea's benchmark Kospi, with investors piling into chipmakers and artificial intelligence-driven data center plays.

But outside the AI trade, few stocks have attracted as much attention as KT&G. Foreign ownership of the tobacco maker recently exceeded 50 percent for the first time in seven years as its shares climbed to a record 190,000 won ($123), up from a 52-week low of 119,200 won.

With foreign ownership now on par with SK Hynix and surpassing Samsung Electronics, KT&G's rise poses a question: what are global investors seeing in the tobacco maker?

Big foreign buyers

Foreign ownership in KT&G climbed to 51.1 percent from 42.8 percent at the start of the year. As of Friday, foreign investors purchased roughly 1 million KT&G shares over the past month, bringing their net purchases this year to about 2.4 million shares.

First Eagle Investment Management held an 8.6 percent stake, while Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC owned 6.1 percent. BlackRock increased its stake above 5 percent earlier this year, while Capital Research and Management, part of Capital Group, raised its holding to 5.6 percent from 4.4 percent.

The foreign buying, industry officials say, stems from a confluence of earnings momentum and shareholder returns, with booming overseas tobacco sales at the core.

Shareholder-friendly shift

Since resuming buybacks in 2020, KT&G has steadily ramped up capital returns.

From 2023 through this year, KT&G has canceled 33.48 million shares. In April alone, it retired 10.87 million treasury shares, equivalent to 9.5 percent of its outstanding shares, surpassing its original target of reducing its share count by 20 percent by 2027.

Having largely completed the buyback phase of its capital return program, KT&G is now expected to pivot toward dividends.

The company has signaled it will unveil a new shareholder return framework in the second half of the year, with the market broadly anticipating a more generous dividend policy.

"The completion of KT&G's overseas cigarette factories has reduced capital expenditure needs," said an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, adding that the company now has greater room for higher dividends and further gains in corporate value.

Last year, KT&G set an annual dividend of 6,000 won per share, up 600 won from the prior year, with total shareholder returns exceeding 100 percent of net income.

"We will continue to enhance both corporate and shareholder value through stronger dividend policies and other return measures," a KT&G official said.

Growth beyond buybacks

The attraction is not merely financial engineering in that KT&G is delivering some of the strongest operating results in its recent history.

First-quarter revenue came in at 1.7 trillion won, with operating profit of 364.5 billion won, up 14.3 percent and 27.6 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.

Overseas cigarette revenue rose 24.6 percent on-year to 559.6 billion won, while overseas operating profit surged 56.1 percent. Overseas operations accounted for more than 57 percent of KT&G's tobacco revenue, with sales volumes rising across key regions including Asia-Pacific and Eurasia.

Next-generation products continue to gain momentum, posting 51 percent on-year revenue growth across domestic and international markets.

Analysts point to an improving product mix, stronger pricing power and expanding local production as structural drivers of profitability.

"With new factories coming online in Kazakhstan and Indonesia, KT&G is expected to produce more than 50 percent of its overseas sales volumes locally by 2026, which should lower production and logistics costs and improve profitability," an analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities said.

Most analysts still see room for further gains. Hanwha Investment & Securities recently raised its target price to 250,000 won, while Yuanta Securities and DS Investment & Securities both set targets at 210,000 won. KT&G shares closed at around 179,000 won on Friday.